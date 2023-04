The Pioneer Museum in Lander recently received this 1962 Polaris Sno-traveler snowmobile as a donation from a local family. The Sno-traveler was one of the very first to be sold in Lander.

The Sno-Traveler was introduced in 1960 and manufactured until 1963. It had a 5.5 hp engine and could reach speeds of 25 mph and retailed for $499.00.

The Sno-Traveler has been added to the Winter Sports Exhibit at the Pioneer Museum.

See the video below: