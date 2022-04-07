First Riverton Legion Baseball Team’s Practice is under their belts

The Post 19 Riverton Raiders American Legion Baseball team has begun practices for this summer’s games, including batting practice, above. WyoToday photo by Shawn O’Grate –

By Shawn O’Brate, WyoToday

This week marked the first week of practice for the Post 19 American Legion’s Riverton Raiders and the beginning of the new Legion baseball season. That means new kids of all ages, new coaches, and new hope for the seasons.

The Raiders begin this season with almost 40 athletes vying for a chance to start for the Raiders’ A, B and C teams but first they must show what they’re made of on the field with each other.

With so many kids coming to play Legion ball–roughly 15 more than last season’s turnout– there will be more competition, which is already making coaches and returning players more excited.

“We got more kids competing for spots,” junior Nathan Hutchison said before the first practice, “that’ll make it interesting.”

Hutchison and other players are looking forward to a lot this year but especially the drive of the younger kids joining them this season. Not only because they’ll help Riverton get back to the level where they can compete for a championship but also they’ll help elevate more players to All-State selections like Hutchison last season and All-Conference selections like sophomore Hunter Hauck had last year.

Although those goals are more personal for the return players the overall objective is the same for every player: winning that state championship.

For Hauck that goal has been on his mind for quite some time.

“In my second year playing we made it to the second day of state,” Hauck said about the furthest he’s made it, “I hope we can change that this year. We really want it.”

But before Hauck and the rest of the team can get to the All-State selections and tournaments at the end of the year they still have to meet their new head coach, Kevin Lofthus.

Due to circumstances he cannot control, Lofthus has been kept from arriving in Wyoming before Monday. But that did not stop assistant coaches Eric Baker and Dan Hauck from starting the show. Both coaches have been with the Raiders since before this season and both were perfectly capable of pushing kids to perform heartily, even if it was only the first practice.

Baker has playing experience prior to coaching as well, playing Legion baseball for Lander back in the day before playing college ball in Texas and Mesa State. Hauck also has plenty of history in baseball but both are now focused on the here and now.

“Our goal this year is to get all the kids together and mesh,” coach Baker said before helping pitchers and catchers get started at practice, “and then we want a winning season and make it to state.”

From the collective sound of the Raiders the team to beat will be the Cody Cubs, much like they have been for the past eight years, but even more so after they cleaned up at the ‘A’ State Championship for the sixth time since 2014.

“Cody’s gonna be tough this year,” Hunter Hauck said about their toughest competition, “I think Powell is gonna be good too. The Casper team should be good too, all of them.”

Coach Hauck knows there’s going to be some tough games ahead but he knows what he has on the team, and he knows that Riverton’s talent will be formidable enough to handle whatever’s thrown at them.

“Hutchison and Jorey (Anderson) are maybe the two best players in the state,” coach Hauck said after Monday’s practice, “Carter Noseep plays a mean second base (and) Darrick DeVries has smooth, smooth hands. He’s a great shortstop, tough to get out.”

Hauck also said that catcher Brayden Baker is “legit” which is no surprise at all when looking at his previous accolades. Add all these future superstars to the new talent coming in and suddenly the Riverton Raiders have a serious shot at reaching that championship game that everybody on the team knows they can get to.

“I can’t wait for the season to start,” American Legion Board 19 President Scott Mason said as he helped put the first practice together.

“We’re super excited for the kids,” Mason continued, ”Ultimately that’s what it’s all about in the first place: getting the kids playing baseball and making sure they’re enjoying themselves.”

Mason is not alone in that aspect. Almost everybody in Riverton knows about the Raiders and their talent, meaning that this year’s games will be highly-anticipated and hopefully highly-attended by more than just the parents of the athletes.

Riverton does not have any games for the next couple weeks which gives coaches Lofthus, Baker and Hauck plenty of time to put together the best teams they can in each respective division. So be on the lookout for a step up in every way for this year’s Raiders squads, promptly marching to the beat of a new drum on the way to a championship trophy.