With the warming temperatures, these Lander kiddos were out for the first time this year with their lemonade stand on 9th Street. “Last year we raised $100 and donated it to the Lander Pet Connection,” said 10-year-old Grace. The kids were selling both lemonade and fruit punch and had to call home for more water as both flavors quickly sold out. Pictured are, from left, Nash 6, Jackson 8, Jules 7, Grace 10 and Lily 10. Photo by Ernie Over