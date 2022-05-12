First Fremont County Start-up Challenge tonight at CWC

The first annual Fremont County Start-Up Challenge will be held tonight at 5:30pm at Central Wyoming College. The doors open at 5 p.m. Finalists compete for a share of $50,000 seed fund beginning at 5:30.

Following the pitches, IMPACT Fremont will host a reception at the Brunton Building where the three winning teams will be announced. There will be an Audience Choice Award that will be determined by attendees as well and vote for your favorite business idea and support these local entrepreneurs. The event will be held in Room 100 of the JoAnne Youtz McFarland Health and Science Center.