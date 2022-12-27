First Day Hikes around Fremont County and Wyoming

By: Shawn O’Brate

This upcoming weekend is not only the New Year’s Eve celebration that ends the 2022 year and rings in the 2023 year with a bang, but it also holds the 12th annual First Day Hikes at State Parks and State Historic Sites around the country and the state of Wyoming. Wyoming has 15 locations, including four in and around Fremont County, that will be hosting their own hikes that span 1-4 mile with State Park staff and volunteers leading the pack across easy to intermediate terrain.

Below is the times and locations of every Wyoming State Park that is hosting a First Day Hike event on January 1, 2023:

Bear River State Park – 1 p.m., meet at Visitor Center, hike 1-2.5 mile(s) on easy terrain, snow cover, 307-789-6547

Boysen State Park – 10 a.m., meet at Park Headquarters, hike 1.5 miles on moderate to intermediate terrain, 307-876-2796

Buffalo Bill State Park – 9 a.m., meet at Park Headquarters, hike 1-2 mile(s) on easy terrain, 307-587-9227

Curt Gowdy State Park – 10:30 a.m., meet at Visitor Center, hike 1-2 mile(s) on easy terrain, 307-632-7946

Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park – 10 a.m., meet at Platte River Shelter, hike 1-2.5 mile(s) on easy terrain, 307-577-5150

Fort Bridger State Historic Site – 10 a.m., meet at Front Parking Lot, hike 1 mile on easy terrain, 307-782-3842

Fort Steele State Historic Site – 10 a.m., meet at Visitor Center, hike 1 miles on easy terrain, 307-320-3013

Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site – 1 p.m., meet at Main Parking Lot, hike 1 mile on easy terrain, 307-684-7629

Guernsey State Park – 10 a.m., meet at Museum, hike 2-4 mile(s) on moderate to intermediate terrain, 307-836-2334

Hot Springs State Park – 11 a.m., meet at Thermopolis Golf Course PL, hike 1-2 mile(s) on moderate terrain, 307-864-2176

Keyhole State Park – 10 a.m. meet at Big Kahuna, hike 1-2 mile(s) on easy terrain, 307-756-3596

Medicine Lodge State Archaeological Site – 10 a.m., meet at Red Barn, hike 1 mile on easy terrain, 307-469-2234

Sinks Canyon State Park – 1 p.m., meet at Popo Agie Campground, hike 2 miles on moderate terrain, snow cover, 307-332-6333

South Pass City State Historic Site 1 p.m., meet at Dance Hall, hike 2 miles on moderate terrain, snow cover, 307-332-3684

Trail End State Historic Site – 10 a.m., meet East Side of Kendrick Mansion, hike 1-2 mile(s) on easy terrain, 307-674-4589

*Fremont County & Hot Springs County First Day Hikes are italicized*