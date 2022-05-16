Candidate Filings for August Primary through Monday Evening

The first two days for candidates to file for the upcoming August Primary Election, last Friday and Monday has resulted in a number of incumbents announcing re-election bids and a few contested municipal races. The last day to file is May 27th
Those filing Friday on the first day include:
Fremont County Assessor: Tara Berg, incumbent, Republican, Lander
Fremont County Attorney: Patrick LeBrun, incumbent, Republican, Riverton
Fremont County Clerk: Julie Freese, incumbent, Republican, Pavillion
Fremont County Clerk of District Court, Kristi H. Green, incumbent, Republican, Lander
Fremont County Coroner, Erin Ivie, Republican, Riverton
Fremont County Sheriff, Ryan D. Lee, incumbent, Republican, Riverton
Fremont County Treasurer, Jim Anderson, incumbent, Republican, Lander
Fremont County Commission, District 4, Michael A. Jones, incumbent, Republican, Lander
Riverton Municipal District, Mayor, Richard P. Gard, incumbent, Republican, Riverton
Candidates who filed Monday include:
Lander City Council, Ward 1: Joshua M. Hahn and incumbent Chris Hulme
Lander City Council, Ward 2: Austin Shields and incumbent Missy White
Lander City Council, Ward 3: Incumbent John L. Larsen
Lander Mayor: incumbent Monte Richardson, Council member Dan Hahn, and Julie Silber
Hudson Town Council: Josh Williams
The latest filings are published on the County Election Website each afternoon at 5 p.m.