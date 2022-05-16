Candidate Filings for August Primary through Monday Evening

The first two days for candidates to file for the upcoming August Primary Election, last Friday and Monday has resulted in a number of incumbents announcing re-election bids and a few contested municipal races. The last day to file is May 27th

Those filing Friday on the first day include:

Fremont County Assessor: Tara Berg, incumbent, Republican, Lander

Fremont County Attorney: Patrick LeBrun, incumbent, Republican, Riverton

Fremont County Clerk: Julie Freese, incumbent, Republican, Pavillion

Fremont County Clerk of District Court, Kristi H. Green, incumbent, Republican, Lander

Fremont County Coroner, Erin Ivie, Republican, Riverton

Fremont County Sheriff, Ryan D. Lee, incumbent, Republican, Riverton

Fremont County Treasurer, Jim Anderson, incumbent, Republican, Lander

Fremont County Commission, District 4, Michael A. Jones, incumbent, Republican, Lander

Riverton Municipal District, Mayor, Richard P. Gard, incumbent, Republican, Riverton

Candidates who filed Monday include:

Lander City Council, Ward 1: Joshua M. Hahn and incumbent Chris Hulme

Lander City Council, Ward 2: Austin Shields and incumbent Missy White

Lander City Council, Ward 3: Incumbent John L. Larsen

Lander Mayor: incumbent Monte Richardson, Council member Dan Hahn, and Julie Silber

Hudson Town Council: Josh Williams

The latest filings are published on the County Election Website each afternoon at 5 p.m.