First big Wyoming hunting application deadline Jan. 31

The first big deadline for 2023 Wyoming hunts is right around the corner. Several hunting applications are due Jan. 31 by 12 midnight. All applicants must apply online.

The end of the month is the application deadline for:

Nonresident elk: Hunters must submit their application by Jan. 31 but can modify or withdraw their existing applications until May 8. Draw results for nonresident elk will tentatively be available May 18.

Spring turkey: Resident and nonresident hunters must apply by Jan. 31 and have until Feb. 3 to modify or withdraw applications. Draw results for spring turkey will tentatively be available Feb. 16.

Super Tag: Jan. 31 is the cut-off date to enter the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Super Tag raffle for 2023, which consists of one license drawing for bighorn sheep, moose, elk, mountain goat, wild bison, deer, antelope, mountain lion, gray wolf and black bear. The Super Tag Trifecta is one drawing and the winner chooses any three licenses from the species offered. Tickets are $10 each, Trifecta tickets are $30 and all tickets can only be purchased on the Game and Fish’s website. Super Tag winners will be announced Feb. 15.

All hunters who enter the Super Tag raffle in January will be entered into a bonus raffle for an OSCAR8 Spotting Scope donated by Sig Sauer.

Tentative season information for all hunts is available on the Game and Fish Hunt Planner. Anyone with application questions can call (307) 777-4600.