Fireworks over Fireworks at Lander Council Meeting Tuesday

Tensions were high at Tuesday night’s Lander City Council meeting at which Mayor Monte Richardson defended his unilateral decision to hold a fireworks show during the Independence Day weekend on July 2 instead of July 4th. Holding fast to his position, it became obvious from testimony from public and some council members that the decision was very unpopular and flew in the face of tradition. At one time, Council member Josh Hahn and the Mayor openly sparred with each other, with Richardson cutting off Hahn when the new council member was trying to make a point. Richardson later apologized.

Several members of the public addressed the council expressing their outrage over the change in the popular fireworks show, including Ann Marie from the Sleeping Bear RV Park who said she already had bookings from travelers coming to Lander for the rodeo and July 4th fireworks.

Mayor Richardson, as he did on the WyoTodayMedia’s radio talk show Let’s talk Fremont on Monday, said he took the action as a fund raiser for the Lander Golf Course and because a certified pyro technician was not available on the 4th, even though testimony at the meeting indicated a non-certified tech did the big show the last two years. The mayor said he took the action for economic development reasons and to provide another event during the holiday weekend.

The meeting also strayed from its published and adopted agenda before City Attorney Adam Phillips spoke up to get the meeting back on track.

Before discussing the fireworks controversy and the Lander Old Timers Rodeo Association issues, former Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District Superintendent Andy Frey represented the district with a presentation on a strategic plan that has been in the works for some four years. Frey, now living in Arizona, is a consultant for the district. The strategic plan presented a number of options for the future of the county’s transfer stations and landfills, with final recommendations still to be made by the Solid Waste Board.

In other business, the Council approved a grant request to the Wyoming Community Gas Community Improvement Program for $5,000 in supplemental funding for the July 2nd Fireworks display. The motion, however, did not include a date for the fireworks display nor assignment of a vendor. Council members said without a specific date, the funding could be used, if the council decided, for the July 4th event.

• Councilors approved a one year lease for the Lander Old Timers Rodeo Association (LOTRA) on their enclosed arena and for use of the rodeo grounds on airport hill for $1,000.

• Tabled was a grant waiver or partial waiver for LOTRA pertaining to a 10 percent assessment for all ticketed events from gate receipts. Councilor Julia Stuble said the impact on other non-profit organizations who use city facilities needed to be studied more. The council agreed.

• The mayor was authorized to sign Amendment #1 to the original contract for structural services for the Lander Wells Level III project in the amount of $20,000.

• The mayor was authorized to sign a contract between the Wyoming Department of Transportation and the city’s Hunt Field Airport for a 2023 crack seal project.

• The mayor was authorized to sign Groathouse Construction, Inc. change order No. 6 for the Maven Outdoor Equipment Company Headquarters Project, increasing the contract amount by $3,195.