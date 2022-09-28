Fire Restrictions lifted on Wind River Reservation

The Bureau of Indian Affairs Wind River Agency at Fort Washakie has announced that fire restrictions that had been in place are now lifted. Cooler temperatures and the recent moisture have lowered the threat of wildfires and removed the need for fire restrictions within the exterior boundaries of the Wind River Reservation.

The public is encouraged to take extra precautions when having an open burn permit and conducting burns on the WRIR. While temperatures are cooling and there is precipitation in some place on the reservation, it is still extremely dry.

Homeowners and outdoor recreational users are advised to contact the Riverton National Weather Service Office for current and predicted weather for outdoor activity and burning. Due to the possibility of escaped fire, those involved with ceremonial fires and sweats are encouraged to keep a shovel and water hose readily available.