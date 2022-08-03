Fire Consumed Garage, Outbuildings early Tuesday in Lost Wells Butte Area

An investigation is underway into an early morning fire northwest of Riverton Tuesday morning which completely consumed a garage, dog pens, a shed, vehicles and other items at a home at the northern end of David’s Way in the Lost Wells Butte neighborhoods. One man who was found with burns at the scene was given emergency treatment in Riverton and then flown to a burn center in Colorado, according to Fremont County Fire Protection District Chief Craig Haslam. “We were able to save the house on the property,” he said.

The alarm came in at 3:04 a.m. and fire battalions from Battalion numbers one, five, seven and eight from Riverton, Morton-Kinnear, Pavillion, and Midvale and the Riverton Fire District all fought the intense blaze. Firefighters were at the scene about five hours with the fire investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s Office there a bit later.

According to a firefighter report, at least one dog was saved from the kennels, but others perished in the fire.