Finalists Selected for the 2023 Fremont County Start-Up Challenge

On Wednesday, March 1st a panel of local judges selected five finalists for the 2023 Fremont County Start-Up Challenge business competition. The judges chose the finalists after hearing presentations about their business ideas from a pool of over 40 applicants. The five finalists will now pitch their

business ideas in front of the judging panel and a live audience during a free event open to the public the evening of April 27 th at the Lander Community Center.

The five finalists are as follows:

• Storm Chasers – A company developing an innovative solution to remove excess snow accumulation.

• Penguin Projects – Focused on improving transmission of internet signals around obstacles in rural areas.

• Wind and Sage – An all-natural candle company primarily doing business online.

• Digitsock – The company has created an anti-microbial solution to improve hand hygiene, and

• Wind River Adventure and Design – Developing solutions to custom outfit van interiors for use in recreational activities.

The Fremont County Start-Up Challenge is a joint effort between the University of Wyoming’s IMPACT 307 program, the Economic Development Administration (EDA), and Central Wyoming College.

The competition is made possible by donations from: Fremont County MOVE, IDEA Inc., Wind River Development Company, LOR Foundation, Atlantic City Federal Credit Union, Wyoming Community Bank, Summit West CPA Group, Lander Economic Development (LEDA), MAVEN, Brunton, Lander Chamber of Commerce, and Mr. D’s.