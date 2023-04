Final Snowfall Reports from Significant April Storm: Atlantic City topped the totals

The National Weather Service in Riverton said a significant spring storm brought heavy snow to much of Central and Southern Wyoming. The storm generally spanned Sunday evening through Tuesday night. The heaviest snow fell Monday morning through Monday night, especially from South Pass through Natrona County.

NOTE: The numbers and letters listed in the locations below refer to the miles and direction from the nearest town center: LOCATION AMOUNT ELEVATION (FT.) FREMONT COUNTY: ATLANTIC CITY 48.8 IN 7815 7 NNW SOUTH PASS CITY 39.0 IN 8941 10 NNW SOUTH PASS CITY 38.0 IN 9674 13 SW LANDER 37.0 IN 8714 14 SW FORT WASHAKIE 28.0 IN 10067 9 SW LANDER 26.0 IN 7150 15 W FORT WASHAKIE 24.0 IN 8426 2 SSE LANDER 17.9 IN 5518 6 SW LANDER 16.6 IN 6046 2 SSE FORT WASHAKIE 16.3 IN 5555 6 WSW DUBOIS 15.0 IN 9419 11 WSW BURRIS 15.0 IN 9909 1 NNW LANDER 14.7 IN 5332 7 WNW LANDER 12.4 IN 6035 9 SSE LANDER 11.0 IN 5818 4 WNW RIVERTON 10.5 IN 5166 1 NE RIVERTON 10.0 IN 4949 6 WNW RIVERTON 9.2 IN 5565 2 W RIVERTON 9.1 IN 5073 1 W RIVERTON 7.5 IN 5031 HUDSON 7.4 IN 5098 1 WNW DUBOIS 6.5 IN 6947 6 ESE DUBOIS 5.2 IN 6657 11 N DUBOIS 4.0 IN 8658 12 NNW SHOSHONI 3.0 IN 4859 16 NE DUBOIS 2.0 IN 8410 HOT SPRINGS COUNTY 23 WSW HAMILTON DOME 25.0 IN 8905 15 WSW HAMILTON DOME 7.4 IN 6608 1 WSW LUCERNE 3.7 IN 4429 1 E THERMOPOLIS 3.0 IN 4324 2 NE LUCERNE 2.3 IN 4280