Final Proof of Loss for ’07 Big Rig approved by Commissioners

The Fremont County Commissioners met Tuesday at the Courthouse in Lander. Following the meeting, a news release was issued with the board’s actions:

• A Wyoming Association of Risk Management Final Proof of Loss was approved for damages and replacement of at 2007 tractor and trailer totaling $34,951.80 which is less the deductible and auction proceeds.

• Contract Documents for the Fremont County 2002 Striping Project with A&L Industrial was approved.

• The commission declared a vacancy in the Office of Coroner due to the death of the prior coroner and will officially notify the Chair of the Republican Party to begin the replacement process and request three names be submitted to the Commission by November 1st, 2022 if possible.

• The Commission accepted the petition to vacate a publicly dedicated road, an un-named, un-constructed road accessing Lot 2 and crossing Lots 1 and 2, Vasco Addition North of Riverton. Steve Baumann was appointed as viewer and the appropriate advertising will commence.









