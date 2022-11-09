Final numbers from Lander’s Spike Out Cancer game

By: Shawn O’Brate

Last month the Lander Valley Lady Tigers played their final home game at LVHS and they did so dressed head-to-toe in pink while their fans in the stands matched their colorful expression throughout the bleachers. That’s because it was the Lady Tigers’ first-annual ‘Spike Out Cancer’ game dedicated to fighting breast cancer and other forms of cancer.

Even though the match did not go the way they wanted, losing to Lyman in front of such a massive LVHS crowd, the money raised was still hefty in size and donated to two good causes: the Tough Enough for Cancer Fund and the American Cancer Society.

The Tough Enough To Help Cancer Fund is a local non-profit that was created to help financially assist Fremont County residents who are actively undergoing cancer treatment and can assist with bills such as house payments, utilities, car repairs, groceries, etc.

Sophomore Kyndall McFadden rose up for a hit against Lyman Friday in Lander (p/c Carl Cote)

And the American Cancer Society is one of the most well-known groups in the country, helping people find rides to doctor’s offices and chemotherapy treatments, helping cancer-stricken people with lodging and care and helping fund research to destroy cancer in it’s tracks.

Silent auction items, t-shirt sales and in-kind donations raised over $1,500 and recently the donation totals were made public with Activities Director and former Lady Tigers basketball coach, Serol Stauffenberg, said $1,045 of the money raised was donated to the Tough Enough Fund while $640 were donated to the American Cancer Society.

Congratulations on a phenomenal season to the Lady Tigers and their extremely generous ‘Spike Out Cancer’ event last month!

If you or someone you know would like to donate to either of the two cancer-based associations you can do so here:

Tough Enough: https://www.helpforhealthwy.com/donate

American Cancer Society: https://www.cancer.org/