Final Hearing set on Commissioner’s Redistricting

Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese said the final public hearing on county commissioner district lines will be held this coming Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Courthouse in Lander. The meeting will be in the Commissioner’s Chambers and part of the agenda for their meeting that day.

Freese said the Commissioners held two (2) public hearings (April 5 in Lander and April 7 in Crowheart) and comments and suggestions were taken at both locations and by email. From those meetings, the only lines that will be adjusted will be in the Crowheart area as follows:

Move the current Commissioner lines (between Commissioner Districts #1 and #2) in the Crowheart area from the Wind River to Highway 26. Every voter situated North of Highway 26 would be moved in Commissioner District #2 and voters situated South of Highway 26 would remain in Commissioner District #1.

Public comment will be taken by written form (letter or email) or in person at the public hearing. Final Commissioner Districts decisions will be made at this meeting. Email to julie.freese@fremontcountywy.gov or call 307-332-1122 or any commissioner for questions.