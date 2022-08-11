Filing for School, College Boards, Special Districts, Third Parties began on Wednesday

Wednesday was the first day to file for school and college district boards of trustees, special districts and third party candidates for the November election
FCSD#1 – Lander
Jennifer Butler; Jared Kail; Mike McConnell; Ralph A. Vinci
FCSD#6 – Wind River
Dawn Leonhardt, Missour Valley
FCSD#38 – Arapahoe
Iva Moss
Central Wyoming College
Subdistrict 2 – Craig Tolman
Subdistrict 4 – Paula Hunker
Fremont County Fire District – Director
Paul Downey – Missouri Valley
Lower Wind River Conservation District – At Large Supervisor
Nick Biltoft, Riverton
US Representative – Constitution Party
Marisa Joy Selvig, Riverton