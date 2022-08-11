Filing for School, College Boards, Special Districts, Third Parties began on Wednesday

Wednesday was the first day to file for school and college district boards of trustees, special districts and third party candidates for the November election

FCSD#1 – Lander

Jennifer Butler; Jared Kail; Mike McConnell; Ralph A. Vinci

FCSD#6 – Wind River

Dawn Leonhardt, Missour Valley

FCSD#38 – Arapahoe

Iva Moss

Central Wyoming College

Subdistrict  2 – Craig Tolman

Subdistrict 4 – Paula Hunker

Fremont County Fire District – Director

Paul Downey – Missouri Valley

Lower Wind River Conservation District – At Large Supervisor

Nick Biltoft, Riverton

US Representative – Constitution Party

Marisa Joy Selvig, Riverton