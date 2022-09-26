Jan 3, 1953 – Sep 20, 2022

Felicia Whiteman, 69, of Riverton passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Morning Star Manor surrounded by her loving family. A rosary followed by the wake will be at 7:00 pm on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 28 Skyline Drive. The funeral will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Felicia F. Whiteman was born on January 3, 1953 in Riverton, WY to Felix and Mary Catherine (Behan) Whiteman. She was a life-long resident of Fremont County but did spend time in Denver, Casper, and Sheridan. She graduated from Riverton High School and attended Central Wyoming College.

Felicia was baptized into the Catholic Faith and also practiced the Northern Arapaho Traditional Ways.

She was a homemaker but also taught religion at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, as well as a housekeeper in the Riverton area.

Felicia absolutely loved the music of Credence Clear Water Revival; she knew all of their music. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding horses, and all the outdoors and what it offered. She loved going to the hills and collecting rocks and putting them by her plants which she took special care of. Football was a favorite sport of hers that she enjoyed with her children along with all of their sport activities. She loved cooking and having family dinners.

She is survived by her daughters, Kelly A. Arthur, Nadine K. C’Bearing, Danielle C’Bearing, and Fleurett F. Branan; sisters, Marita C. Warren, Augusta M. C’Bearing, and Catherine I. Manzanerez; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and her Morning Star Family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Felix and Mary Catherine Whiteman, Felix and Mary (Behan) Whiteman; grandparents, Susann Dresser, Harry Behan, Sr., Earnest Whiteman, Sr., and Irene (King) Whiteman; sons, Daniel C’Bearing, Jr. and Adrian Kane C’Bearing; brothers, Maurice Seymore, John Whiteman and Justin Erwin Whiteman; and sisters, Elizabeth Lou Whiteman and Melvina R. Sanchez.

