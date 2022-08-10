Fee Increases May Be Coming for Public Use of RHS Aquatic Center

The Riverton School Board met Tuesday night with a rather routine agenda and the meeting ended at 7:54 p.m. Without exception the trustees in attendance (Jeremy Hernandez was absent) expressed excitement that the start of school for the 2022-23 school year is just around the corner, with classes beginning on August 23.

In discussion, Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan said the administration is considering an increase in fees for the use of the Aquatic Center at the RHS campus. “We need to bring our fees up to date. We’re the lowest in the state,” Flanagan said. “The pool costs $450,000 a year to run, but our revenues only bring in $75,000,” she said. “It’s a costly endeavor for us.” Flanagan noted the students in the district use the pool, but the community also benefits from the pool being there. “I think it is fair to ask for a reasonable increase.” The Superintendent said a dollar increase for use of the pool would be $2 for children under 5 years of age, $3 for senior citizens and $4 for adults. Board member Carl Manning noted that some extra costs are incurred for the public to use the pool, such as a warmer water temperature and additional staffing.

In other action at the meeting: