Fee Increases May Be Coming for Public Use of RHS Aquatic Center

The Riverton School Board met Tuesday night with a rather routine agenda and the meeting ended at 7:54 p.m. Without exception the trustees in attendance (Jeremy Hernandez was absent) expressed excitement that the start of school for the 2022-23 school year is just around the corner, with classes beginning on August 23.
In discussion, Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan said the administration is considering an increase in fees for the use of the Aquatic Center at the RHS campus. “We need to bring our fees up to date. We’re the lowest in the state,” Flanagan said. “The pool costs $450,000 a year to run, but our revenues only bring in $75,000,” she said. “It’s a costly endeavor for us.” Flanagan noted the students in the district use the pool, but the community also benefits from the pool being there. “I think it is fair to ask for a reasonable increase.” The Superintendent said a dollar increase for use of the pool would be $2 for children under 5 years of age, $3 for senior citizens and $4 for adults. Board member Carl Manning noted that some extra costs are incurred for the public to use the pool, such as a warmer water temperature and additional staffing.
In other action at the meeting:
- Assistant Superintendent Jodi Ibach received notification of a grant award in the amount of $150,993 for the Title VI (Indian Ed) Federal Grant for the 2022-2023 school year. This funding will be used for supplemental programs to support the district’s Native American students.
- The district has received notification from the Fremont County Recreation Board that Willow Creek Elementary School has been awarded $7,000 to go toward their ADA Compliant Playground Project.
- Transportation Superintendent Tracy Shepardson presented the Board with the Fremont County School District No. 25’s 2022-2023 Bus Routes, which were approved. Parents can see the bus routes on the District’s Website.
- The Board rescinded the approved contract for Kyle Blaser as a Riverton High School Wolverine Academy Teacher for the 2022-2023 school year per his request.
- The Board voted to offer a contract to Chad Fallin as the Riverton High School Head Girls Swim Coach and Derek Watson as a Riverton High School Assistant Varsity Wrestling Coach effective for the 2022-2023 school year. Fallin has previously been the RHS Girls Head Swim Coach and brings a wealth of knowledge to the pool. Watson has coached football for numerous years and said he is excited to join wrestling.
- The Board accepted the resignation of Jessica Bates as a Special Education Nurse effective immediately per board policy.
- The filing period for School Board Trustee Election is August 10 through August 29, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. with the County Clerk’s office.
- Classified Staff Changes: RESIGNATIONS – (all resignations are effective immediately) Rendezvous Para Julie Peterson; Willow Creek Assistant Cook Deena VanEtten; Rendezvous Para Lauri Shoopman; Bus Aide Lindsay Larson; Transportation Driver Terry Cantrell; Aquatic Center Desk Clerk Brook Warren; Outdoor Track Coach Nolan Toso. NEW HIRES – Amanda Boyle as a Willow Creek SPED Para effective for the 2022-2023 school year; Sheri Rogers as a Willow Creek SPED Para effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
- Certified Staff Changes: TRANSFER – Melissa Mikesell to an Aspen ELC Kindergarten Teacher effective for the 2022-2023 school year. Classified Staff Changes: RESIGNATIONS– Aspen ELC Health Aide Amy Saltsgaver effective immediately; District Floater Custodian Trevor Dooley effective August 19, 2022; District Bus Driver Sandra Wilder effective immediately. NEW HIRES – (effective for the 2022-2023 school year) Brandi Hamilton as a Rendezvous Para; Brittany Hetrick as a Rendezvous Para; Kylee Hugus as a Rendezvous Para; Robert Jensen as a RMS Para; Jamie Mayhew as a RHS Para; Rachelle McCoy as an Aspen ELC Para; Kaitlyn McMenamy as a RMS Para; Jayden Myers as a District OT Para; Kaitlyn Nordwick as a Rendezvous Para; Alexa Nowland as a Rendezvous Para; Kaeley Owen as an Ashgrove Para; Kayla Phillips as a Rendezvous Para; Brooke Rogge as a Rendezvous Para; Rachel Tate as a Jackson Para; Angela Wimber as an Aspen ELC Para; Francelia Duarte as an Aspen ELC Para; Skylar Thomas as a RMS Para. TRANSFER AFTER INTERVIEW PROCESS – (effective for the 2022-2023 school year) Christina Cornelison to a Jackson Para; Harlee Speyer to a Jackson Para; Timothy Rockford to a Bus Driver/Assistant Warehouse Clerk; Linda Drewry to a Computer Para at Aspen ELC. TRANSFER – Brynn Gardner to a Willow Creek Para effective for the 2022-2023 school year.