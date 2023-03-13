FCSO Weekend Report: Teton Co. Runaways Found locally; Detention Center at 175 Inmates

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report received 3/13/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Easter D. Lasley, 58, Riverton. Arrested on a Failure to Appear Warrant from Fremont County

Jacquel B. Starnes, 39, Riverton, Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine.

Sherman J. Chavez, 30, Ethete, Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Fentanyl, Interference with with a Peace Office and a Fremont County Warrant for Revocation of Probation.

March 9

12:14 p.m. Milepost 107, Highway 789, Riverton – A two vehicle collision was reported. the vehicles were moved off of the highway.

7:57 p.m. Dubois area – A snowbird who does not live in Dubois full time was notified by his caretaker that an alleged representative from the US Census had tried to contact him. The incident is under investigation.

March 10

9:26 a.m. North Cherry Street, Pavillion – A deputy requested a ticket for juvenile drug use.

12:53 p.m. Paradise Valley Road, Riverton – The Teton County Sheriff’s Office request the FCSO to check a location for two runaways. The juvenile runaways were located.

7:29 p.m. Milepost 65, Highway 26, Dubois – A vehicle vs. deer collision was reported.

March 11

7:24 a.m. 808 West Ramshorn, Dubois – The Family Dollar store reported a larceny. The case is under investigation.

12:56 p.m. Hudson area – A fraud that was reported is under investigation.

3:54 p.m. Milepost 126, Shoshoni – A two vehicle crash was reported between a Subaru and a Toyota. The report came through the Subaru Emergency Line.

7:59 p.m. Sarah Drive, Riverton – A 93-year-old Riverton area man died at his home. There is no indication of foul play. The death is under investigation by the Coroner’s Office.

March 12

8:47 a.m. Snowberry Lane, Garden’s North, Riverton – A landlord reported a tenant was arrested and was incarcerated but that a dog is in the house. He requested a family member to get the dog, they were not able to.

The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 175 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 170 are housed at the Lander jail, and five inmates are being housed outside of the county.