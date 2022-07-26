FCSO: Two deaths on Saturday; Mountain Rescue; Dirt Bike Crash

(NOTE: There was no report from the Riverton Police Departments this week)

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 7/25/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 146 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 64 times and the county’s fire departments were sent out 17 times. Twenty-one individuals were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including four Driving While Under the Influence, Six other alcohol-related charges, three felony charges and 34 misdemeanor charges. which has a current population of 201 inmates it is responsible for, and, of these 199 are being held in Lander and two inmates are being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Curtis J. Kienlein, 50, Riverton, arrested for Interference with a Police Officer

Kenneth R. Willow, 22, Riverton, Bond Violation

Patrol Calls:

A missing horse was reported Friday from an address on the West Pavillion Road at 7:02 a.m.

A person reported a suspicious looking box to a power pole on Pinto Lane near Lander. Deputies discovered the box was a part of a traffic counter equipment for a road survey.

A stolen vehicle was reported at 9:44 .m. from an address on Riverview Road at 9:19 a.m.

Spotlighting activity was reported on Friday near Raintree Drive near Riverton.

A hit and run crash was reported on East Ramshorn Street in Dubois Friday at 11:25 .m.

The tire of a vehicle came off while driving near milepost 117 near Shoshoni at 12:29 p.m. State Troopers investigated.

A two-vehicle crash was reported on the Louis Lake (Loop) Road at 4:01 p.m. approximately two miles in.

There was a minor slow-speed collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at Second and Main in Lander at 4:14 p.m. on Friday

A two-vehicle crash was reportd at 5:47 p.m. on Friday in the 10,300 block of Highway 789 near Riverton. The BIA Wind River Police Investigated.

A report of a suspected drowning in Pilot Butte Reservoir was received around 6 p.m. (See separate story)

One member of a backpacking party in the mountains outside of Lander was rescued by helicopter after suffering what was described as radiating leg and back pain and who was unable to move. The call came in a 7:09 p.m. Friday.

Early Saturday at 1:45 a.m. along the Deer Creek Road near Shoshoni an ATV crash was reported with one passenger killed. (See separate story)

A dog trying to escape its yard in the 1500 block of East Monroe got stuck. The owner retrieved the dog and fixed the fence at 2:46 pm. Saturday.

A four-year-old female child walked out of her house while her mother was taking a shower and was found walking with a backpack but no shoes on at 4:54 p.m. on Saturday at an address on Peterson Road near Paradise Valley Road. The child was returned home.

A one vehicle crash with air bag deployment was reported at 9:13 p.m. near milepost 106 North of Shoshoni on Highway 20. A State Trooper Investigated.

A mailbox was knocked over by a hit and run motorist at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning along Highway 789.

a 13-year-old boy was injured in a dirt bike crash in the 800 block of Paradise Valley Road at 3:12 p.m. Sunday. The boy was transported to SageWest Riverton by ambulance. Cause of the crash is unknown.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office notified Fremont County authorities at 3:51 p.m. Sunday of a two vehicle crash involving a motorhome on the South Pass Highway at milepost 34. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated.

A juvenile was spotted driving a go cart in the alley behind Meckem Street in Dubois with a toddler as a passenger. The juvenile was contacted along with the juvenile’s parents.

Fremont County Firefighters responded to five vehicle crashes, one structure fire in Fort Washakie, three grass fires , two fire alarms, one party locked out of a vehicle and a smoke investigation near Lander