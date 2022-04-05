FCSO: Theft in Atlantic City; Trash Fire out of control in Pavillion

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 4/5/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 48 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 14 times and the county fire departments were sent out 7 times.

Five persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including two alcohol-related charges, one felony charge and five misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 171 inmates that it is responsible for, with 168 in house and three inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Tashina R. Birdshead, 40, Riverton, on a Court Ordered arrest at the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

Corey Shakespeare, Jr., 33, Hudson, arrested for Domestic Assault at 8:16 p.m. on West Second Street in Hudson.

Patrol Calls:

A Dubois business on West Ramshorn Street reported someone had thrown a rock through a window but entry to the building was not gained. The report came in the morning after the incident on April 4th.

A resident on Birchfield Lane along North Fork Road outside of Lander reported at 1:03 p.m. someone had broken into his locked vehicle, ransacked it and dropped a vape pen as they fled. It is not known if anything was missing from the vehicle.

A resident of Atlantic City reported the theft of two gas cans full of gas and a DeWalt Power Drill were taken from the back of his truck overnight. The gas cans were red in color and the drill was yellow and black with the initials JG.

Firefighters were called out to the 300 block of East Houston in Pavillion for a trash pit fire that was spread by the strong winds and was now rapidly moving in tall dry grass. Multiple Fremont County Fire Battalions responded.