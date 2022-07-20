FCSO: Storage Locker Theft; Three Separate Dog Bites; Two Fire Calls

(NOTE: There were no reports from the Riverton or Lander Police Departments so far this week)

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 7/20/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 65 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 14 times and the county’s fire departments were sent out twice. No one was booked into the Fremont County Detention Center which has a current population of 190 inmates it is responsible for, and, of these 1988 are being held in Lander and two inmates are being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

There were no arrests by deputies in the past 24 hours

Patrol Calls:

The theft of an elk head and other items was reported after a lock was cut on the renter’s storage locker, as well as other lockers at the Tree Dog Storage on Mortimore Lane in Lander. The report was made at 10:04 a.m. The theft is under investigation.

A Shoshone National Forest Ranger reported at 10:44 a.m. that he was bitten by a dog on the Loop Road near Worthen Meadows and that he needed a deputy to respond. He did not need Emergency Services.

A theft from a room at 5960 Highway 287 in Lander was reported at 11:31 a.m. A report was taken.

A resident on Major Avenue in Riverton reported two calves had escaped and a neighbor started causing issues with him at 12:48 p.m.

A dog bite was reported in Hudson on North Indiana Avenue at 1:11 p.m.

A resident on Snowberry Lane in Gardens North reported being bitten by a dog there at 4:19 p.m.

A vehicle crash with road blockage was reported at 5:02 p.m. at milepost 84 on Highway 789 outside of Lander. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated. There were no injuries.

Fire calls were for a fire in the 200 block of Plunkett Road at Ethete and for the above mentioned vehicle crash on Highway 789.