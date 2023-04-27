FCSO: Stolen Vehicle Found; Shoplifting Incidents; Trespassers

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report received on 4/26/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrests:

Jose B. Ocon, 32, Ethete, Arrested for Larceny, Interference with Peace Officer and on a Failure to Appear Warrant.

Erika R. Bell, 33, Riverton, Arrested on a Revocation of Probation Warrant

April 25

10:20 a.m. West First Street, Hudson – Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle identified as a 2002 GMCEnvoy.

1:59 p.m. Fremont County – A report is pending on a reported domestic abuse incident. No arrests or citations at this time.

5:57 p.m. 1733 North Federal, Walmart – Per a Deputy’s request, a ticket for Shoplifting was issued.

April 26

7:57 a.m. Big Ridge Lane, Kinnear – A dark gray vehicle that had apparently rolled over was towed from the scene.

8:15 a.m. 100 block Lost Wells Butte Drive, Riverton – A complaint was called in about a dog on his property. A report was taken.

1:51 p.m. 7300 block Riverview Road, Riverton – A report is pending on a person trespassing at that address.

8:20 p.m. 7100 block Riverview Road, Riverton – A call was received of a malnourished horse. A report is pending.

8:33 p.m. 1733 North Federal, Walmart – A theft report ticket was requested by a Deputy.

11:20 p.m. 6 Windy Flat Drive, Kinnear – An altercation was reported. One citation issued, no arrests made.