FCSO: Stolen Vehicle Found; Shoplifting Incidents; Trespassers

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report received on 4/26/23
All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Arrests:
Jose B. Ocon, 32, Ethete, Arrested for Larceny, Interference with Peace Officer and on a Failure to Appear Warrant.
Erika R. Bell, 33, Riverton, Arrested on a Revocation of Probation Warrant
April 25
10:20 a.m. West First Street, Hudson – Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle identified as a 2002 GMCEnvoy.
1:59 p.m. Fremont County – A report is pending on a reported domestic abuse incident. No arrests or citations at this time.
5:57 p.m. 1733 North Federal, Walmart – Per a Deputy’s request, a ticket for Shoplifting was issued.
April 26
7:57 a.m. Big Ridge Lane, Kinnear – A dark gray vehicle that had apparently rolled over was towed from the scene.
8:15 a.m. 100 block Lost Wells Butte Drive, Riverton – A complaint was called in about a dog on his property. A report was taken.
1:51 p.m. 7300 block Riverview Road, Riverton – A report is pending on a person trespassing at that address.
8:20 p.m. 7100 block Riverview Road, Riverton – A call was received of a malnourished horse. A report is pending.
8:33 p.m. 1733 North Federal, Walmart – A theft report ticket was requested by a Deputy.
11:20 p.m. 6 Windy Flat Drive, Kinnear – An altercation was reported. One citation issued, no arrests made.