FCSO: Shop Entered, Tools Stolen; Dogs Allegedly Killed Cats

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report from 4/7/23 to 0700 hours on 4/10/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests

Sterling L. Black, 22, Riverton, arrested for Contempt of Court

Aloysious Sittingeagle, 38, Hudson, arrested on two (2) Failure to Appear Warrants

April 7

11:12 a.m. Ethete Area – An individual leasing ground in Ethete for a hay field had the hay put up but when he went to collect it, the hay was gone. The person who harvested to hay apparently took it home. Deputies determined this was a civil and not a criminal case.

1:18 p.m. 4200 Airport Road, Wind River Job Corps – The FCSO Drug Dog did a walk through the campus and did not alert on any illegal substances.

2:31 p.m. 2200 block North Second Street, Lander – A white powdery substance found at this location is under investigation.

7:26 p.m. East Pavillion Road – A complainant reported his father passed last week and his siblings are coming and taking his father’s belonging from the property that they are not entitled to. Deputies determined this was a civil issue and not criminal.

April 8

10:46 a.m. Highway 26 near Riverton – A complaint was filed that dogs were entering his property and killing his cats. A report was made.

2:18 p.m. 700 West Ramshorn, Dubois – Deputies assisted the Dubois Police Department on a traffic stop.

April 9

9:09 a.m. Dalley Road, Riverton – A man reported his shop was broken into and his tools are missing. The incident is under investigation.

3:05 p.m. East Monroe, Riverton – Deputies were called when a man was allegedly seen hitting the key box at a storage facility with a metal baseball bask. The subject was located and trespassed from the property. There was no damage to the keypad post.

6:15 p.m. 100 block Ocean Lake Road, Pavillion – A caller said guard dogs had taken off of after some coyotes and had not returned.

7:41 p.m. Fremont County – A report of child abuse or neglect is under investigation.

With the warmer weather, county residents called in 10 different times reporting controlled burns. There were two other calls, one for a fire arlam in Lander and one for a fire at the Ethete Dump.

The Fremont County Detention Center on Monday, April 10, had an inmate population of 163 individuals. No inmates are being held outside of the county.