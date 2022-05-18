FCSO reported two Hit and Run Crashes; Family Fights; Mustang jumped fence; Overdose in Pavillion:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 5/17/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 43 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 30 times and there was one fire department call.

Five persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including one Driving While Under the Influence; one other alcohol related charge, and 14 misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 184 inmates that it is responsible for, with 180 in house and four inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

There were no arrests this date reported by the FCSO

Patrol Calls:

The United States Forest Service reported a property destruction on the Shoshone National Forest near Limestone Pass Creek on Monday at 8:48 a.m.

The FCSO provided backup for a Wyoming State Trooper on a traffic stop near Hudson with a person wanted on a warrant. The call was at 12:38 p.m.

A woman who purchased a mustang from the Wyoming Honor Farm Wild Horse and Burro sale called to report the horse had jumped over a fence and whe was asking for assistance to catch it. The incident was reported at 2:48 p.m. in the 600 block of Heritage near Lander.

Deputies were dispatched at 5:10 p.m. to the Lost Wells Butte Drive in Rural Riverton where neighbors were in a verbal altercation.

The FCSO was called to Cozy Court on East Monroe at 7:51 p.m. for a reported family fight. A deputy reported the subjects were contacted, they were talking loud and arguing. There was no physical fight.

A man in Pavillion was transported by Emergency Medical Services at 7:53 p.m. for an overdose. The report was redacted.

A hit and run crash at 11:38 p.m. caused a power outage at the Gardens North Subdivision outside of Riverton when a power box was struck. The suspect vehicle fled.

Another hit and run was reported at 6:44 a.m. on Sunnyside Avenue in Riverton where a fence and boat were struck, allegedly by an older Suburban with a loud exhaust.

There were two Coroner calls in the Riverton area, at 9:08 a.m. and the other at 8:30 p.m.

The single fire call was for a structure fire in the 100 block of the Ethete Road at 9:53 p.m. There were seven controlled burns reported.