FCSO Report: Dead Cow found in Lake; Tires Stolen; Harassment alleged

Fremont County Sheriff’s Blotter from 10/7/223 to 0700 hours on 10/10/72

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Chad W. Bush, 36, Riverton, arrested on a Failure to Appear Warrant, at 4:36 p.m. on the 9th at an address on Elder Lane in Gardens North

Modesta K. Blackburn, 26, Arapahoe, arrested on a Failure to Appear Warrant at 3:23 p.m. at 109 Norkok Street, Fort Washakie

Jasmine R. Gould, 23, Riverton, arrested for Contempt of Court at 7:41 at 7:41 p.m. on the 8th at the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

Lasterlin Hanway, 18, Riverton, arrested for Contempt of Court at 8:15 a.m. on the 9th at the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

Patrol Calls:

Deputies were advised at 1:32 p.m. on the 8th of a dead cow in the water at Pilot Butte Reservoir AKA Morton Lake

A report was taken on a complaint filed at 2:17 p.m. from Elkhorn Drive in Riuverton on the 8th of neighbors constantly video taping the reporting party and their children.

A subject that was following a Riverton resident was contacted and warned about harassment at 7:02 p.m.

A tow truck was called for a motorist whose Dodge 4×4 had become stuck in mud on Wild Hog Drive near Dubois at 10:21 a.m. on the 9th

A theft of tires was reported from an address on South Pine Street in Pavillion at 4:13 p.m.on the 9th.

The Riverton Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on the 8th in the 100 block of South 2nd Street East.

The Fremont County Fire Protection District responded to several vehicle crashes, on on Highway 287 mile post 6 near Lander and one at 7100 Highway 287 at the Boulder Flats Road at 5:46 p.m. on the 7th.