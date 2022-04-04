FCSO: One Drunk Driving Arrest by Deputies; Serious one-vehicle crash on Saturday; One dozen grass fires over the weekend

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 4/4/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 99 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 59 times and the county fire departments were sent out 17 times.

Sixteen persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including five Driving While Under the Influence charges, seven other alcohol-related charges, one felony charge and 29 misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 172 inmates that it is responsible for, with 169 in house and three inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

John L. Robinson, 39, Riverton, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence and on a Bond Violations.

Patrol Calls:

A one-vehicle rollover was reported at 5:01 a.m. on the Buckhorn Flats Road on Saturday. There were no injuries.

A 57-year-old woman was ejected when her vehicle rolled on Gables Road at 3:18 p.m. on Saturday. She was transported by ambulance to Casper and then to a hospital out of state with serious injuries. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time. She was the only occupant of the vehicle. An investigation into the crash is underway.

A reported Child In Need of Supervision, or CHINS, was made from the Dubois area Saturday evening. The report is under investigation.

A child abuse or neglect complaint is under investigation. The call on Sunday came in just before 10 a.m.

A Riverton Police vehicle was involved in a minor crash Monday morning at 12:28 a.m. at an address on the 400 block of Spruce Street. A report is pending.

There were 12 reported grass, tree or brush fires reported over the weekend; Fire departments responded to several personal injury vehicle crashes and two gas leak investigations and one fire alarm investigation.