FCSO: One Arrest, One Cited; Lightning Caused Grass Fire; Man died on Rocky Ridge During Trail Trek

Fremont County Sheriff’s Blotter from 6/20/22 to 6/21/22 at 0700 hours

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 6/21/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 46 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 11 times and there was one fire department call.

Four persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including one felony charge, and four misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 197 inmates that it is responsible for, with 192 in house and five inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Darin W. Durtsche, 55, Riverton, arrested for Property Destruction and Burglary at 8:43 a.m. in the 400 block of East Main Street in Riverton.

A citation was served to an individual at on Cazier Lane near Lander for removing a property line marker and pulling down a fence

Patrol Calls:

A civil issue was reported for Watershed Abuse in the 400 block of Dillon Drive in Lander. A report was taken.

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office was summoned to the Atlantic City/Hudson road area near Rocky Ridge for a death of a trekker on the Mormon Trail at 10:43 a.m.

A report of a burglary in the 300 block of South 20th Street East in Riverton turned out not to be a burglary but a doo damaged by a person known to the occupant.

A lightning strike at 42 Weaver Vane Lane off of Paradise Valley Road and Burma was reported at 12:16 p.m. A grass fire was quickly extinguished.

The Wyoming Department of Family Services is investigating the alleged financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult in the Riverton area. The complaint came in at 3:40 p.m.

A report was taken on a number of dogs at large on the 100 block of Marlatt Road. A follow-up is pending. The owner was said to be out of town for surgery.

A second coroner’s call was received at 1:18 p.m. for a person found deceased. The address was redacted.