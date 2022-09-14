FCSO: One Arrest; Naked Boy was Okay; Jail Count now 165 Inmates

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Kendra S. Calvert, 41, Lander, on two (2) Contempt of Court Warrants from Fremont County

Patrol Calls:

A resident on Mason Drive in Dubois reported someone drove a vehicle through a fence on his property. The report was made at 10:16 a.m. A FCSO report is pending.

A traffic hazard was reported at 12:29 p.m. at milepost 38 near Dubois for a number of cattle in the highway right of way. The caller was advised Wyoming is an Open Range state. No law enforcement action was taken.

A young boy found walking in the Riverton area without clothes on at 12:50 p.m. was returned to his home. The child was okay. Apparently after the parents were contacted, it was reported a miscommunication had occurred between the parents. No citations or arrests were made.

A report received at 2:38 p.m. was a Citizens Assist, but information was redacted and a notation said the report is under investigation.

The FCSO reported the county’s detention center currently has 165 inmates it is responsible for with 161 in house and four inmates being housed outside of the county.