FCSO: Nine arrests; Dogs killed Cats; Theft of Air Compressor

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 6/1/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 46 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 11 times and there were four fire department calls.

Five persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for two Driving While Under the Influence charges; five other alcohol related charges, nine misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 176 inmates that it is responsible for, with 172 in house and four inmates being housed outside of the facility.

Daily patrol reports for the 31st of May were not available on June 1st due to a technical problem at the FCSO

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Krisinia C. Bethel, 41, Fort Washakie, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence, Driving Under Suspension, Registration Violation, No Proof of Insurance, No Seat Belt and Tail Lamps Required.

Gary D. Getty, 61, Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence

Karlyn M. Kraft, 27, Pueblo, CO, arrested for Criminal Entry, Possession of a Controlled Substance and an arrest warrant from Sublette, Co., Wyoming on a Revocation of Probation. The incident occurred near Arapahoe.

Jasper J. Kuntz, 22, Federal Heights, CO, arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Entry. The incident occurred near Arapahoe.

Audrey A. Rosche, 33, Riverton, arrested on a Bond Revocation

Justin D. Spoonhunter, 20, Riverton, arrested on a Failure to Appear Warrant from Fremont County.

Kevin M. Fulkerson, 39, Hudson, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant for Failure to Appear

Reland P. Littleshield, 28, Riverton, arrested for Breach of Peace and Interference with Police in a Domestic Call from the 1500 block of East Monroe

Amanda L. Sixfeathers, 30, Casper, arrested on a Failure to Appear warrant from Fremont County

Patrol Calls:

Fire calls on May 31st were at Goes in Lodge Road, St. Stephens; in the 500 block of South Third Street in Lander for a structure fire; a personal injury two-vehicle crash at Summerhill and Shetland roads near Pavillion; and for a fire alarm in the 400 block of Wranger Way in Shoshoni

A black 2016 Ford Long Box Diesel pickup in the 2800 block of Sand Draw Road was unhitched from its trailer and stolen as the owners were four wheeling nearby. A Sheriff’s report indicated the vehicle was recovered and the theft is under investigation. The report was filed at 6:41 p.m. on May 27th.

Parents were contacted at 8:59 p.m. on a report of small children walking in the roadway on Riverview Road. The address was redacted.

At 1:08 a.m. at milepost 45 near Dubois a calf moose was reported to be stuck in a fence. Fortunately, the moose was able to free itself.

Dogs reported killed some cats at an address on East Main Street in Riverton with the report coming in at 10:32 a.m. on the 26th

The theft of an air compressor was reported at 12:55 p.m. on Western Avenue in Lander. The compressor was an All Craft brand grey in color.

A vehicle and a building was vandalized by someone using a paintball gun in the 100 block of North Main Street in Hudson. The incident, reported at 7:09 a.m. on the 29th, is under investigation.

A theft of property was reported at 2:09 p.m. on the 29th i Bonneville. It is under investigation.