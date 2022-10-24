FCSO: Multiple Vehicle Crashes; Domestic Battery Arrest; School Bus Fly By Reported

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Report 10-21-22 ti 0700 hours on 10-24-22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Stephanie M. Armstrong, 41, Arapahoe, arrested on two (2) Failure to Appear Warrants

Kelsie K. Brown, 29, St. Stephens, arrested for Reckless Driving, Driving While Under Suspension, Duty to Stop Property Damage, Duty to Render Air, Driving Roadways Laned for Traffic and on an arrest warrant for Failure to Appear.

Anthony J. Neil, 34, Dubois, arrested for Domestic Battery and Pedestrian Under the Influence

Tyler R. Polk, 18, Riverton, arrested for Underage Consumption, Property Destruction, False Identification, Reckless Driving

Patrol Calls:

At 7:13 a.m. on the 21st the Wyoming Highway Patrol dealt with a vehicle that passed a stopped school bus at milepost 126 in the Eastbound lane near Riverton.

Two individuals were transported by private vehicle to the SageWest Riverton Hospital on the evening of the 21st after crashing their vehicle into a horse on Burma Road. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated.

A stalking incident in the Pavillion area was reported at 8:44 a.m. at an address on Highway 133. The incident is under investigation.

A two-vehicle head-on crash was reported at 3:17 p.m. at the Fremont-Teton county line on US 26 on Togwotee Pass. No other details were available.

A Dubois resident reported several firearms taken from his residence by his wife on the 22nd at 11:30 a.m. Deputies determined it was a civil and not a criminal matter.

A 72-year-old Riverton man was found deceased in his home after a welfare check was performed. There was no evidence of foul play. The death is under investigation by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol was called to milepost 37 near Dubois for a vehicle that had struck two large animals. The caller requested an ambulance.

An incident in which an individual allegedly pointed a firearm at another is under investigation. The incident was reported at 4:24 p.m. on the 23rd at an address at Lough Drive and East Monroe in Riverton.