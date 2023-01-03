FCSO: Man Shoots Self in Hand; Two Drunk Drivers Caught

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Ken Edward, 54, Denver, Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Speeding

Alexzandria Pamer, 22, Riverton, Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of a Controlled Substance.

December 30

8:33 p.m. Eight Mile Road, Riverton – a caller noticed a neighbor laying half in and half out of her house on her stomach. EMS took the woman to the hospital.

9:11 p.m. 100 Deer Haven Drive, Dubois – A deputy requested a file number for a simple assault.

11:55 p.m. Milepost 61, Wyoming Highway 28 – A truck driver motoring just past the chain up area on South Pass noticed a vehicle that had rolled and was off the highway. The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded.

December 31

7:44 a.m. 98 Roberts Road, Lander – Two black dogs were reported to be chasing a horse in a pasture.

12:36 p.m. – A search and rescue above Dubois was successful when a 45-year-old man with a knee injury was located during a heavy snowstorm.

January 1

9:40 a.m. South Pass Highway – A truck and a firearm were reportedly stolen from an address on Highway 28

January 2

3:16 p.m. Milepost 67, Highway 28 – The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to a report that two big rigs went past the road closure sign and became stuck.

4:04 p.m. Clothesline Road, Shoshoni – A person reported being threatened by another. A report is pending.

9:17 p.m. SageWest Health Care, Lander – An adult male showed up at the hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to a hand. A Sheriff’s report said the man was cleaning a firearm when it accidentally discharged striking him in a hand.

January 3

6:09 a.m. 163 Western Avenue – A natural gas meter was struck by a plow, causing it to leak gas. Black Hills Energy was contacted.