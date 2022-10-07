FCSO: Fatal Vehicle Crash reported; Trash Dumped; Head-On with Minor injuries in Dubois

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report through 10/3/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Kolby E. Bird,38, Riverton, arrested, Two Failure to Appear Warrants

Ryan P. Hanson, 22, Riverton, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence

Charlene O. Monroe, 34, Riverton, arrested on two Failure to Appear Warrants

Isabelle L. Ridgley, 21, Ethete, arrested on three Failure to Appear Warrants

Marcus B. Sather, 27, Fort Washakie, arrested on a Failure to Appear Warrant

Isiah J. Walksalong, 29, Busby, MT, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Sereta M. Yellowbear, 41, Ethete, arrested on three Failure to Appear Warrants.

A 40-year-old male was cited for failure to report a crash after his vehicle went through a fence on Gabe’s Road near Kinnear and struck a power pole.

Patrol Calls

Under Investigation is a fatal vehicle crash that occurred at 7:19 p.m. on the 1st.The coroner was called to the scene. Other details were redacted from the report and there was no report on the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s Fatality page.

A report is pending on a littering complaint received at 11:04 a.m. where a pile of trash was dumped on a side road. A portion of the report was redacted.

A person reported at 11:55 a.m. about being bitten by a feral kitten in the 400 block of the Paradise Valley Road. Not a criminal matter so no law enforcement action taken.

An Injury vehicle crash was reported at 1:56 p.m. near milepost 128 on US 26. The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded.

A report of a vicious animal was reported in the Lander area at 9:49 a.m. on the 1st. A report is pending.

A violation of a No Trespass order was reported at 2:53 p.m. from an address on the Horse Creek Road near Dubois. A report is pending.

A head-on collision was reported near South Third Street and Birch in Dubois on the 2nd at 12:38 p.m. Minor injuries were indicated. A report is pending