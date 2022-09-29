FCSO: Fatal Crash Reported above Red Canyon on Highway 28; An Arrow shot into a house; Deputies Assist DCI

Fremont County Sheriff’s Blotter 9/27 through 9/29/22 at 0700 hours

As 9/29/22 the population of the Fremont County Detention Center is 160 inmates, with three housed outside of the county.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Richard T. Ercanbrack, 55, Morgan, UT, arrested on Possession of a Controlled Substance, Schedule III outstanding warrant and on a Failure To Appear Warrant from Fremont County.

Patrol Calls:

Deputies assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Coroner’s office and the Fremont County Fire Protection District at a traffic fatality on the South Pass Highway above Red Canyon Thursday night at 6:53 p.m. The single vehicle rollover occurred near one of the 90 degree turns above the canyon.

A deputy reported finding marijuana in a vehicle along the East Pavillion Road. The find is under investigation

A resident on Riverview Road in Riverton reported at 11:05 a.m. of receiving a suspicious letter in the mail. The circumstance is under investigation.

The theft of medications was reported at 1:56 p.m. from an address on Wapiti Way.

Windows in an empty trailer house were shot out, apparently by a BB gun. The report came in at 2:46 p.m. from an address on Firethorn Lane in Gardens North.

Deputies assisted the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation in executing a search warrant and an arrest warrant at 3:38 p.m. at an address on East Jackson Avenue in Riverton.

A dispute with a neighbor was documented by a deputy at 5:08 p.m. at an address on West Ramshorn Street in Dubois. There was no criminal offense.

A shoplifting incident was reported at Walmart in Riverton at 6:27 p.m.

Deputies assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol after a white Ford truck rolled over at milepost 60 on Highway 28 south of Lander.

A fight that resulted in a male breaking the victim’s phone was reported at 10:48 p.m. at an address on Holly Road near Riverton. It is under investigation.

Deputies are investigating a purple colored Moped that was discovered with a chain through one of its wheels in the Harris Slough area of the Red Desert near Atlantic City.

A fence was cut at the Wyoming Livestock Supply yard in the 11000 block of Highway 789. Nothing was reported missing but an investigation has been launched.

The FCSO received a report of an arrow being shot into the side of a house on North Cherry Street in Pavillion on the 27th.

A caller reported a subject was using a vehicle as a battering ram hitting a house trailer at 12:38 p.m. on the 27th in the 700 block of Rendezvous Road.

A report of child abuse or neglect in Hudson was called in at 12:51 p.m.

Deputies were called to the Cozy Mobile Home Park on East Monroe in Riverton at 1:30 p.m. for the report of a person screaming. Deputies discovered a subject there was distraught over the death of a pet.

A vandalism report from Hudson indicated locks had been cut off of a restroom on South Missouri Avenue.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol reported the theft of several catalytic converters from the 12000 block of Highway 26 in Riverton

State Troopers responded to a vehicle versus 18-wheeler crash reported near Crowheart on the 27th at 5:57 p.m. There were no injuries.

Someone threw a rock through a window at a residence on Firethorn Lane in Gardens North at 10:12 p.m. The incident is under investigation