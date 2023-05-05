FCSO: Domestic Abuse Investigated; Burglary in Hudson

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Joel M. Beheler, 40, Lander, arrested for Contempt of Court

Travis L. Bounds, 45, Riverton, arrested on a Probation Violation

David W. Calvert, 51, Riverton, arrested for Contempt of Court

Michael Underwood, 24, Lander, arrested for Contempt of Court.

May 4

11:16 a.m. Dubois Medical Clinic – A report of Domestic Abuse is under investigation.

3:04 p.m. Riverview Road, Riverton – A swamp cooler in a rental house was stolen.

6:38 p.m. Lower North Fork Road, Lander – A number of tree limbs and branches were blown onto and blocking the roadway.

9:53 p.m North Main Street, Pavillion – The followup on a medical call where a three year old male walked into a lit cigarette and burned an eye appears to be an accident. There was no evidence found of child abuse.

The Fremont County Coroners Office responded to the report of a dead body at 6:10 .m.

May 3

11:56 .m. South Oklahoma Avenue, Hudson – A burglary was reported at a residence. The incident is under Investigation.

12:43 p.m. Rendezvous Road, Arapahoe – A vandalism was reported to property there. No other details were provided.

1:02 p.m. Highway 133, Pavillion – A report of loud explosions turned out to be subjects shooting tannerite.

2:38 p.m. Red Rocks, Dubois – Kids were reported to be vandalizing the Red Rocks by scratching into them.

8:00 p.m. Country Acres Road at Honor Farm Road, Riverton – A white Dodge struck a traffic sign while speeding down Honor Farm Road. The suspects was contacted and issued a citation.

Fremont County Fire Departments responded to four grass and/or brush fires, including locations near Pavillion, Ethete, Riverton and St. Stephens.