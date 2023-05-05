FCSO: Domestic Abuse Investigated; Burglary in Hudson

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports
All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:
Arrests:
Joel M. Beheler, 40, Lander, arrested for Contempt of Court
Travis L. Bounds, 45, Riverton, arrested on a Probation Violation
David W. Calvert, 51, Riverton, arrested for Contempt of Court
Michael Underwood, 24, Lander, arrested for Contempt of Court.
May 4
11:16 a.m. Dubois Medical Clinic – A report of Domestic Abuse is under investigation.
3:04 p.m. Riverview Road, Riverton – A swamp cooler in a rental house was stolen.
6:38 p.m. Lower North Fork Road, Lander – A number of tree limbs and branches were blown onto and blocking the roadway.
9:53 p.m North Main Street, Pavillion – The followup on a medical call where a three year old male walked into a lit cigarette and burned an eye appears to be an accident. There was no evidence found of child abuse.
The Fremont County Coroners Office responded to the report of a dead body at 6:10 .m.
May 3
11:56 .m. South Oklahoma Avenue, Hudson – A burglary was reported at a residence. The incident is under Investigation.
12:43 p.m. Rendezvous Road, Arapahoe – A vandalism was reported to property there. No other details were provided.
1:02 p.m. Highway 133, Pavillion – A report of loud explosions turned out to be subjects shooting tannerite.
2:38 p.m. Red Rocks, Dubois – Kids were reported to be vandalizing the Red Rocks by scratching into them.
8:00 p.m. Country Acres Road at Honor Farm Road, Riverton – A white Dodge struck a traffic sign while speeding down Honor Farm Road. The suspects was contacted and issued a citation.
Fremont County Fire Departments responded to four grass and/or brush fires, including locations near Pavillion, Ethete, Riverton and St. Stephens.