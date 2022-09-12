FCSO: Dog Killed Chickens; Theft of Saws reported; Vandalism

Fremont County Sheriff’s Report received 9/12/22

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in court of law:

Alannah D. Reid, 32, Sheridan, WY, arrested on a Probation Violation

Patrol Calls:

The Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:18 a.m. on the the 9th of a dog at large killing chickens and attacking another dog on East Adams Avenue in Riverton. A report was taken.

Two saws were reportedly stolen from a truck parked on Westview Drive in Dubois. The report was made at 12:02 p.m. on the 9th.

The Department of Family Services reported a sex offense at 1:25 p.m. at a location inside of the county.

A vandalism was reported at a house on Rabbit Lane NW of Riverton at 1:55 p.m.

A resident on Angler Road outside of Kinnear reported someone placing boards with nails on his driveway resulted in several flat tires. the reporting party reported finding such a board.

A stalking complaint was lodged at 1:34 a.m. on the 10th in the Riverton area. The complaint is under investigation.