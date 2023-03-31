FCSO: Complaintent said neighbor dumping junk on his property

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports through 3/29/23

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

March 29

• 1:16 p.m.. 450 block North Second Street, Courthouse – Shiela Washington was arrested for a probation violation.

• 3:29 p.m. South First Street, Dubois – The reporting party asked to speak with a deputy about a threat complaint.

• 4:16 p.m. Third Street, Bonneville – A person reported their neighboring property owner had been using his property as a junk yard and the junk was overflowing onto the reporting party’s property.