FCSO: Chainsaw Stolen in Dubois; Sex Assault Reported

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report 10-20-22 through 0700 hours on 10/21/22

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Kaelube K. Carpenter, 24, Lander, arrested on two (2) Failure to Appear Warrants

Lasterlin L. Hanway, 18, Riverton, arrested on a Bond Violation at 8:14 a.m. at the Riverton Justice Center

Patrol Calls:

A chainsaw in a hard plastic case was reported stolen from an address on US 26/287 near Dubois. The report was made at 7:30 a.m.

A sexual assaulted reported in the Riverton area came in at 12:20 p.m. The incident is under investigation.

A resident near Lost Cabin on the Nowood Road complained that someone had set up camp in front of their cabin. The call was received at 1:23 p.m.

A motorist whose vehicle became stranded on BLM property about a mile outside of Kinnear was found walking toward Riverton on Riverview Road. The subject was given a ride at 2:25 a.m.