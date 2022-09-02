FCSO Calls: Man who broke into store at Fort Washakie Caught; Warrant Arrests; Cement Truck spilled product

Fremont County Sheriff’s Blotter from 8/31/22 through 0700 Hours on 9/2/22

There are 181 inmates the Sheriff is responsible for in the F.C. Detention Center in Lander, 178 in house and three outside of the county.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed to be innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Christian W. Frazier, 37, Rawlins, arrested on a Larceny warrant from Fremont County

Kevin L. Hecht, Riverton, arrested for Criminal Entry at Hines General Store, Fort Washakie on 9/1/22

Emily F. Jolley, 23, Riverton, on a Contempt of Court Warrant from Fremont County, at 2:31 p.m. at Eight Mile Road and Highway 26

Tyler J. Newton, 30, Pavillion, on a Failure to Appear Warrant from Fremont County, at 2:38 p.m. at Eight Mile Road and Highway 26

Anna P. Rosales, 40, Rapid City, SD, arrested on a Failure to Appear Warrant from Fremont County

Charles D. Willow, 19, Riverton, on a Failure to Appear Warrant from Fremont County at 2:51 p.m. at 109 Norkik Street, Fort Washakie

Patrol Calls:

Fire alarms were reported at 114 Burma Road, Riverton and 57 Tweed Lane, Lander; for an outside fire on Peterson Road and for a Personal Injury Crash in the 1500 block of 17 Mile Road.

A truck delivering cement on Soda Springs Drive above Dubois lurched up a hill and spilled concrete on the road. The spill was cleaned up by the company.