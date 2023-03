Fremont County Sheriff’s Report Receive March 2

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

There were no arrests in the past 24 hours

March 1

12:08 a.m. West Pavillion Road – Deputies assisted a stranded motorist stuck in snow

2:24 p.m. Mazet Road, Riverton – A vehicle passed a stopped school bus. The incident is under investigation.

8:29 p.m. Firethorn Lane, Riverton – A report of spousal abuse was alleged. The incident is under investigation.