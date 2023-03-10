FCSO Blotter: Two Sex Offenses Under Investigation; Man Assaulted at Work

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report through 0700 on March 9, 2023

Arrests:

Joann W. Smith, 33, Riverton, arrested on a Revocation of Probation

Lucas G. Trujillo, 47, Riverton, arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Reckless Endangering, and on a Failure to Appear Warrant from Fremont County

Joseph J. Withrow, 42, Riverton, picked up on a Court Ordered Arrest

John R. Woodcock, 58, Riverton, arrested on a Failure to Appear Warrant from Fremont County

Levi T. Chancellor, 28, Riverton, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant for Delivery of Fentanyl

March 7

11:13 a.m. Soda Springs Drive, Dubois – A ticket was made per a Deputy’s request for a reported fraud.

11:25 a.m. Riverton area – A sex offense is Under Investigation

5:54 p.m. Lander Area – A male subject who arrived at the hospital reported he was assaulted at his place of work saying he had been “blindsided” by another employee. The incident is under investigation.

March 8

11:47 a.m. Riverton – A motorist who had traveled to Salt Lake City discovered his Wyoming License Plate on the rear of his vehicle had been taken and replaced with a Utah plate. A report was taken.

11:58 a.m. Rabbit Brush Lane, Pavillion – A School Resource Officer requested a ticket number for MIP/MUI

2:21 p.m. Riverton area – The FCSO took a report of a sex offense. It is Under Investigation.

3:57 p.m. 1200 block View Circle – A two-vehicle crash with no injuries was reported. A report was made.

7:04 p.m. Firethorn Lane, Gardens North, Riverton – A welfare check was requested on an individual. The house was found to be un-habitable as the occupant was using burners on the store for heat. The subject was transported by Frontier Ambulance.

March 9

7:43 a.m. 460 Railroad Street – FCDC – A fight was reported inside the Detention Center.

3:03 p.m. Alaska Road, Riverton – A person reported being threatened on the phone

4:11 p.m. David’s Way, Riverton – An assault is under investigation.

5:47 p.m. Mazet Road, Riverton – An 86-year-old male was found deceased in his house. No evidence of foul play. The death is under investigation by the Fremont County Coroner.

9:25 p.m. Spring Valley Road, Lander – A71 year old man was found deceased in his home. No evidence of foul play. The death is under investigation by the Fremont County Coroner.