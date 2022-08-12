FCSO Blotter: Two Farm Tractor Fires Reported; Mail Theft Alleged; Motorcycle crash

Fremont County Sheriffs Blotter from 8/5/22 to 8/11/22

On August 11th there were 200 inmates in the County Detention Center in Lander, with 197 in house and three outside of the county.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

A 15-year-old male of Riverton was picked up on a Court Ordered Arrest at the Courthouse at 3:23 p.m. on the 5th

Mark A. Montano, 35, Riverton, arrested on a Contempt of Court Warrant

Leroy F. Rossi, 52, Lander, was picked up on a Court Ordered Arrest.

Gregory S. Oldman, 35, Riverton, arrested on a Bond Violation

Andrea L. Miller, 39, Riverton, arrested on a Failure to Appear Warrant

Cindy K. Rowland, 58, Riverton, arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and on a Contempt of Court Warrant

Pedro Parades, 35, was arrested at 8:23 a.m. on the 8th at the Riverton Justice Center on a Fremont County Warrant

Patrol Calls:

A man in the Dubois area called the FCSO to report he had left his truck and when he returned, he couldn’t find it. The man said he didn’t know if it had been stolen or if he forgot where he left is. He had to hike back to town. The truck was later located. It was not stolen.

Deputies were called to an area of the Wind River by the Headwaters Center in Dubois for a vehicle that was camped there. The caller said there was a wedding at the Headwaters Center and the campers, who allegedly were trespassing, needed to be moved.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to the area of milepost 53 on Highway 789 on the 5th at 4:13 p.m. for a rider who reportedly fell off of their motorcycle.

A piece of farm equipment in operation in the 900 block of the Missouri Valley Road caught fire and was reported at 6:49 p.m. The operator using fire extinguishers was able to knock down the fire, which was still smoking.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated a two-vehicle crash near milepost 33 near Dubois at 2:16 p.m. on the 7th.

A 46-year-old male was rescued by helicopter from near Gannett Peak on the 7th at 2:53 p.m. by Pinedale Search and Rescue and transported for treatment of unknown injuries.

A dog that had been shot and thrown into Worthen Meadows Reservoir was reported at 3:09 p.m. on the 7th.

A 35-year-old female identified as Ashley Hatch “blew hot on the 24/7 program” on the 8th at 8:02 a.m.

A resident on Honor Farm Road outside of

Riverton reported at 12:07 pm. on the 8th that someone was stealing his mail. A report was taken.

A 39 year-old Male laid his motorcycle down at Highway 20 and the Badwater Road outside of Shoshoni at 12:59 p.m. on the 8th. The FCSO assistance included moving the motorcycle from the scene

A burglary reported at 7:34 a.m. on the 9th is under investigation. The location was redacted from the report.

The Report of Elder Abuse is pending. The allegation was called in a 10:53 a.m. on the 9th from an undisclosed location.

The theft of another political sign was reported on the Sinks Canyon Road outside of Lander at 4:34 p.m. on the 9th. A report was taken.

A burglary was reported at an undisclosed location in the Riverton area on the 9th at 7:02 p.m. The location was redacted from the report

A tractor fire was reported near milepost 61 on Highway 28 south of Lander in a farm field at 7:35 a.m. on the 10th.