FCSO Blotter: Truck Pulling Trailer with Small Hay Bales Caught Fire Resulting in Numerous Grass Fires

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 6/30/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 52 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 21 times and the county’s fire departments were sent out five times. Six persons were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center on charges that included one other alcohol-related charge, one felony charge and eight misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center current has 164 inmates it is responsible for, and, of these 161 are being held in Lander and three inmates are outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Keina R. Duran, 36, Riverton arrested on a Revocation of Probation warrant at 1:20 a.m. on the 30th from an address on Elder Lane at Gardens North outside of Riverton.

Patrol Calls:

A resident in the Painted Hills east of Dubois complained at 8:46 a.m. of speeding through that subdivision, but because those are all private roads, the Sheriff could not enforce speeding.

Several Fire Battalions responded to a trailer being pulled by a white flat bed truck with a burning load of small hay bales at 11:31 a.m. The bales falling off the trailer were causing spot fires along highway 26 and the Missouri Valley Road. Traffic Control was provided while firefighters extinguished the fires.

No arrests or citations were issued from an incident on the 300 block of Horse Creek Road after a man threatened to beat up the mother of his children and her new boyfriend.

A woman riding a bicycle on the 200 block of Lyons Valley Road outside of Lander complained at 4:28 p.m. that dogs were coming at her as she rode down the highway. A report was taken.

An injured horse was spotted at milepost 42 near Dubois by a motorist at 4:57 p.m. Upon follow-up the owner was contacted and the horse’s injury was non-serious

A Pavillion resident complained of an individual he had a restraining order on continuing to make harassing phone calls. A report was taken at 6:32 p.m.

A report is pending on a larceny theft from Walmart that is under investigation. The call was made at 8:37 p.m.

A harassment complaint was filed by the Cracker Box Fireworks stand near Lander at 8:54 p.m. from Western Avenue about former customers who had taken their complaints to Facebook.

The Coroner’s office was called out for a death reported at 9:49 a.m. The address was redacted from the report.

Three Fire Calls were made on that hay trailer fire at 11:30 from three Fire Battalions, two fire calls were made on a grass fire at milepost 70 near Dubois.