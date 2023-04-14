FCSO Blotter: Train Locomotive Caught Fire on BNSF Line

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report for April 13, 2023

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

17-year-old male, Riverton, Court ordered arrest

Elizabeth A. Lozon, 36, Hudson, Domestic Assault

April 13

10:32 a.m. Blue Holes Road, Dubois – Deputies were called to investigate a potential trespassing issue.

11:41 a.m. North Cherry Street, Pavillion – The theft of a DeWalt jigsaw and three DeWalt drills was reported.

1:15 p.m. Linda Lee Street, Riverton – A noise complaint was registered for activity in that neighborhood every morning.

1:19 p.m. East Monroe Avenue, Riverton – A resident complained that trash from a neighbors property was blowing around the neighborhood and onto his property.

3:17 p.m. Blackfoot Avenue at Arapaho, Riverton – A mailbox cluster was destroyed after a white truck slammed into it, the subjects in the vehicle fled on foot. The incident remains under investigation.

3:36 p.m. South Third Street and West Welty Street, Dubois – Deputies provided an agency assist to the Dubois Police officer after a 17-year-old female jumped out of a vehicle and took off running.

April 14

6:28 a.m. Brannon Road, Shoshoni – The Fremont County Fire Protection District was called to a locomotive fire on the BNSF line. The fire was extinguished.