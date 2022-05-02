FCSO Blotter: Three Arrests; Illegal Trash Dumping; Hit and Run

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 4/29/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 37 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 25 times and there were no fire department calls.

Ten persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including two Driving While Under the Influence charges, one other alcohol-related charge, three felony charges and 11 misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 178 inmates that it is responsible for, with 173 in house and five inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Harold E. Davis, Jr., Riverton, arrested on a Failure to Appear warrant

Matthew D. Fenton, 32, Riverton, arrested on three counts of making Unlawful Telephone Calls

Tiffany L. Madrid, 40, Casper, arrested for an Obtaining Property by False Pretenses warrant.

Citations are pending in a domestic abuse case reported at 10:33 p.m. in the Riverton area.

Patrol Calls:

Deputies were called when illegal dumping of appliances, trash and miscellaneous items on a canal bank was reported next to the 300 block of Two Valley Road.

A hit and run on a trailer was reported at 6:57 p.m. in the Lander area.

A caller wanted FCSO advice on how to deal with his 14-year-old daughter. A report is pending.