FCSO Blotter: Stuck School Bus helped by Road Grader; Detention Center reported 173 Inmates

Fremont County Sheriff’s Report from 0700 hours 2/21/23 to 0700 hours on 2/22/23

Suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Jonathan B. Engavo, 63, Riverton, arrested on a Contempt of Court warrant

February 21

11:03 a.m. Shoshoni Area – A larceny that occurred here is under investigation. No further details released.

1:44 p.m. 460 Railroad Street, Lander, Fremont County Detention Center – A fight inside the Detention Center was reported on Feb 16

1:45 p.m. 460 Railroad Street, Lander, Fremont County Detention Center – A fight inside the Detention Center was reported on Feb 17

3:06 p.m. Irwin Lane – Lander – An investigation has been launched into a threatening complaint.

5:27 pm. Blue Shale Road, Riverton – A Riverton FCSD#25 School Bus with a driver and 14 passengers on board was stuck along with seven other vehicles. A Fremont County road grader assisted the vehicles become free of the snow.

5:52 p.m. Highway 133 at Highway 26 west of Kinnear – A truck reportedly struck a trailer at this location. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated.

6:57 p.m. Dubois area – A vehicle vs deer collision was reported.

The Fremont County Detention Center reported 173 inmates it is responsible for with four of those inmates being held outside of the county.