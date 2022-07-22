FCSO Blotter: Rash of Vehicle Breakins, Thefts Reported; Hayfield Sabotage Alleged; Dog Bites

(NOTE: There was no report from the Riverton Police Departments this week)

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 7/22/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 53 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 17 times and the county’s fire departments were sent out twice. Eight individuals were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center which has a current population of 197 inmates it is responsible for, and, of these 195 are being held in Lander and two inmates are being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Ramon Z. Horn, 30, Billings, MT, on a Failure to Appear Warrant

Patrol Calls:

A theft from a shop in the Frenchie Draw Oil Field (Moneta Divide) was reported at 7:34 a.m. on the 21st. A number of hand tools and a small wire feed welder were stolen. The theft is under investigation.

A rash of vehicle break-ins was reported in the West Mountain View Drive and the Sandstone Circle area. Items were stolen from four different locations, including a garage where a vehicle was entered and tools were stolen.

The Casper Police Department notified the FCSO that a resident on Pattison Farms Road west of Midvale was being treated at a Casper hospital for a cat bite.

A farmer on Meadow Lark Lane near Lander reported someone had thrown rocks into his hayfied in an attempt to sabotage his haying equipment. The report was made at 2:48 p.m.

Deputies assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol with a stolen vehicle at milepost 68 on Wyoming 789 near Lander at 8:04 p.m.

A tractor fire was reported at 11 North Pavillion Road at 10:54 p.m. The tractor was at the end of a field, no structures were threatened.

A vehicle was reported stolen from Marks Auto Sales at 1:48 a.m. on the 22nd.

The theft of an elk head and other items was reported after a lock was cut on the renter’s storage locker, as well as other lockers at the Tree Dog Storage on Mortimore Lane in Lander. The report was made at 10:04 a.m. The theft is under investigation.

A Shoshone National Forest Ranger reported at 10:44 a.m. that he was bitten by a dog on the Loop Road near Worthen Meadows and that he needed a deputy to respond. He did not need Emergency Services.

A theft from a room at 5960 Highway 287 in Lander was reported at 11:31 a.m. A report was taken.

A resident on Major Avenue in Riverton reported two calves had escaped and a neighbor started causing issues with him at 12:48 p.m.

A dog bite was reported in Hudson on North Indiana Avenue at 1:11 p.m.

A resident on Snowberry Lane in Gardens North reported being bitten by a dog there at 4:19 p.m.

A vehicle crash with road blockage was reported at 5:02 p.m. at milepost 84 on Highway 789 outside of Lander. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated. There were no injuries.

Fire calls were for a fire in the 200 block of Plunkett Road at Ethete and for the above mentioned vehicle crash on Highway 789.