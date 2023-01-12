FCSO Blotter: Nine Arrests; Multiple Vehicle Slide Offs; Pronghorn Killed on Highway

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Blotter from 1-6-23 through 1-12-23

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Shannon M. Amos, 54, Arapahoe, arrested for No Insurance, Registration Violation, Driving Under Suspension and on a Failure to Appear Warrant

Debra J. Elkboy, 43, Arapahoe, arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance x2, Interference with a Peace Officer

Raelynn M. Hatch, 30, Riverton, arrested for Contempt of Court

Linda L. Headley, 51, Ethete, arrested for Contempt of Court

Trevor D. Hyatt, 37, Lander, arrested for Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Maria L. Smith, 42, Lander, arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance

Sade M. Tidzump, 33, Lander arrested on a CAST Violation

Guy M. Brown, 43, Fort Washakie, arrested on a Revocation of Probation Warrant

Carl A. King, 35, Riverton, arrested on a Failure to Appear Warrant

January 6

8:11 a.m. 300 Cliff Drive, Devil’s Pit – A vehicle went off the road and was abandoned.

11:39 a.m. Gardens North Drive, Riverton – A vehicle struck mailboxes

12:15 p.m. 76 Blackfoot Avenue, Riverton – A mobile home was reported to be on fire with people standing outside.

3:31 p.m. Morgan Lane, Lander – A chicken coop was reported to be on fire.

4:33 p.m. Harris Bridge Road, Pavillion – A reported scam is under investigation

January 7

7:13 a.m. Squaw Creek Road, Lander – A vehicle slid off the road into a snow bank, no injuries reported.

9:13 a.m. Horse Creek Road, Dubois – A vehicle vs. deer collision was reported.

4:14 p.m. Kinnear Spur Road at Angler Road – A vehicle slid off the road and was wedged on a hill. Driver was cited for speeds too fast for conditions

11:42 p.m. Milepost 67 Wyoming Highway 28 – A vehicle slid off of the road, no injuries, no damage

January 8

1:08 p.m. Milepost 57, Highway 26, Dubois – a black Chevy truck went off the road and struck a fence.

8:47 p.m. 1500 block East Monroe, Riverton – A minor car fire was reported.

January 10

12:27 p.m. 20 Gardens North Drive – A caller trying to buy firewood requested a deputy as the seller wanted the transaction done on Google Pay or with Bit Coin.

4:17 p.m. 35 Dutch Ed Lane, Lander – A man reported someone drove over his mailbox.

6:07 p.m. Lander area – A caller reported being threatened. The incident is under investigation.

January 11

12:57 a.m. Lone Bear Lane, Ethete – A stolen vehicle was recovered by the BIA Wind River Police Department

A structure Fire was reported at 11498 Highway 789, Riverton; A vehicle fire was reported at 1247 17 Mile Road

January 12

About 5 a.m. – Highway 26 near Mt. View Cemetery – A vehicle plowed into a number of Pronghorn, leaving multiple animals dead

8:35 a.m. Milepost 75, Highway 26/287 at Crowheart – A semi truck struck a deer.

4:47 p.m. Milepost 88, Wyoming 789 near Hudson – A fatal vehicle crash was reported with one woman killed (see Latest News post)

9:24 p.m. 800 block North Federal – A Riverton Police Officer was struck by “an old Jeep” and suffered a hand injury.