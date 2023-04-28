FCSO Blotter: Littering Complaint; Domestic Assault; Drug Investigation

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office blotter released 4/28/23
All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:
Arrests:
Natasha D. Washakie, 46, Riverton, Arrested on Warrants for Contempt of Court and Failure to Appear
Tishea L. Williamson, 29, Riverton, Arrested on a Warrant for Failure to Appear
April 27
10:22 a.m. 1400 Block East Monroe Ave, Riverton – Littering. Complaint aired against residence with “trash everywhere”
11:15 a.m. Lander area – A juvenile was involved in a simple assault. A report was made.
7:49 p.m. Dubois area – A call regarding a Domestic Assault was received.
11:411 a.m. Riverton area – An active investigation is underway in reference to Possession of a Controlled Substance.
There was one coroner call, that to an address near Ethete. The Coroner’s office is handling the call.