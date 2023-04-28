FCSO Blotter: Littering Complaint; Domestic Assault; Drug Investigation

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office blotter released 4/28/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Natasha D. Washakie, 46, Riverton, Arrested on Warrants for Contempt of Court and Failure to Appear

Tishea L. Williamson, 29, Riverton, Arrested on a Warrant for Failure to Appear

April 27

10:22 a.m. 1400 Block East Monroe Ave, Riverton – Littering. Complaint aired against residence with “trash everywhere”

11:15 a.m. Lander area – A juvenile was involved in a simple assault. A report was made.

7:49 p.m. Dubois area – A call regarding a Domestic Assault was received.

11:411 a.m. Riverton area – An active investigation is underway in reference to Possession of a Controlled Substance.

There was one coroner call, that to an address near Ethete. The Coroner’s office is handling the call.