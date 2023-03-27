FCSO Blotter: FBI investigating apparent homicide

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Blotter from 0700 hours on 3/24/23 to 0700 hours on 3/27/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Lisa M. Apadaca, 45, Hudson, arrested on a Probation Violation

Phillip J. Gonka, 48, Riverton, arrested for Battery

Kevin J. Hay, 20, Glenview, IL, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence, Underage Consumption and Open Container

Leola A. Trobmley, 39, Riverton, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence

Mark E. Willenbrecht, 63, Lander, arrested on a Probation Violation

March 24

19:48 a.m. Davidson Road – A report was received of tagging on the road.

6:50 p.m. South 1st Street, Dublois – A 67-year-old Dubois man was found deceased in his home. No indication of foul play. The death is under investigation by the Fremont County Coroner.

March 25

12:38 p.m. 516 West Ramshorn Street, Dubois – Sometime after it snowed a vehicle ran through a chain link fence.

5:05 p.m. 4400 Highway 28-South Pass – Multiple vehicle reported to be stuck on the highway including a U=Haul that was in danger of sliding down an embankment. The Highway Patrol responded.

5:37 p.m. 2800 Highway 28 – South Pass – A semi tractor-trailer spun out blocking the westbound lane of traffic. The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded.

March 26

8:04 a.m. South Indiana Avenue, Hudson – A 58-year-old Hudson man was found deceased in his home. No evidence of fowl play. The death is under investigation by the Fremont County Coroner.

9:14 a.m. Country Acres Road, Riverton – A report was received that someone turned on a water valve and flooded the hay yard out.

There were four coroner calls during the period. Two for cardiac arrests, one for a deceased individual and one for a stab/gunshot that is being investigated by the FBI indicating the incident occurred on the Wind River Reservation. No further details were released.